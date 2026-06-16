A security lapse at a Kolkata event involving Arbaaz Khan sparked chaos when an unknown man breached the cordon and entered his car, raising concerns over crowd control and safety arrangements at public appearances.

A surprising security lapse was reported during a public event in Kolkata involving Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. What was meant to be a routine post-event departure quickly turned chaotic after an unidentified man managed to breach the security setup and enter Khan’s vehicle.

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Man Breaks Security and Enters Actor’s Car

According to visuals circulating online, Arbaaz Khan’s luxury car was stationed outside the venue after the programme when a man from the crowd suddenly slipped past security personnel. In a matter of seconds, he reached the vehicle, opened the door, and sat inside without permission. The unexpected intrusion left security staff and onlookers stunned, triggering immediate confusion and panic around the spot.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the crowd was tightly packed, but the man still managed to bypass multiple layers of security. The incident raised questions about crowd control and safety arrangements at high-profile public appearances.

Chaos at the Spot and Security Response

Following the breach, security personnel quickly intervened and removed the man from the vehicle. The situation reportedly escalated as guards took him aside, and videos suggest he was physically handled by the security team. Some people in the crowd were also heard shouting reactions during the incident, further adding to the disorder.

Arbaaz Khan appeared visibly uncomfortable as the situation unfolded around him. Security personnel soon regained control, pushed the crowd back, and ensured the actor was safely escorted into his vehicle.

Actor Safely Escorted After Incident

After brief chaos, the security team managed to stabilize the situation and cleared the area. Arbaaz Khan was then safely driven away from the venue. The incident has since gone viral online, sparking discussion about security preparedness at celebrity events and the risks posed by unmanaged crowds.