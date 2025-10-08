Image Credit : Instagram

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing Arbaaz gently holding his baby girl in his arms as the couple exited the hospital. Dressed casually, the actor waved at paparazzi and smiled as they congratulated him. Meanwhile, new mom Sshura was seen quietly sitting in the car, wearing a mask and avoiding the spotlight.

Family Moments and Celebrations

Since the arrival of the baby, close friends and family have been visiting the couple. On October 6, Arbaaz’s brother Salman Khan was spotted outside the hospital, sharing in the joyous moment. Fans were delighted to see the superstar visibly happy and celebrating his niece’s birth.