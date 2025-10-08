- Home
Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan have joyfully welcomed their first baby girl. The couple was recently seen leaving Hinduja Hospital, marking a beautiful start to their new chapter.
Welcome Baby Girl Home
Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, born on October 5. The couple was seen leaving Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai today, marking their first public appearance with their newborn daughter.
First Glimpse: Arbaaz Cradles His ‘Little Princess’
A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showing Arbaaz gently holding his baby girl in his arms as the couple exited the hospital. Dressed casually, the actor waved at paparazzi and smiled as they congratulated him. Meanwhile, new mom Sshura was seen quietly sitting in the car, wearing a mask and avoiding the spotlight.
Family Moments and Celebrations
Since the arrival of the baby, close friends and family have been visiting the couple. On October 6, Arbaaz’s brother Salman Khan was spotted outside the hospital, sharing in the joyous moment. Fans were delighted to see the superstar visibly happy and celebrating his niece’s birth.
Sshura’s Pregnancy Journey
Sshura Khan’s pregnancy had been kept private for the most part. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, only recently confirmed the news after months of speculation. Arbaaz, speaking to The Delhi Times, said, “It’s a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited.”
He added, “Yes, it is there. I’m not denying that information… People have got to know about it, and it’s fine. It’s pretty evident also.”
New Beginnings for the Khans
This marks Arbaaz’s second time embracing fatherhood, and the beginning of a new chapter for the couple. As fans and well-wishers pour in their blessings, the Khan family celebrates the newest addition with love and joy.