    Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer OUT: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

    Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom promises thrilling visuals, intense battles with Black Manta, and a resurgence for DC, building anticipation for its December release

    Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer OUT: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard starrer to hit theatres on THIS date ATG
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    Jason Momoa is set to make his return to the big screen as Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, in the upcoming DC film, "Aquaman 2: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The film has been generating excitement for quite some time, and fans were finally treated to the first official trailer recently. With curiosity surrounding both the film's storyline and its reception in light of the Amber Heard controversy, let's delve into what the trailer reveals about this upcoming superhero blockbuster.

     

    The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer is Here!

    While a teaser was previously released on September 11, 2023, it offered only a glimpse of the film's visuals without giving away much of the plot. Now, with the official trailer for "Aquaman 2" available, it's safe to say that audiences are in for an exhilarating cinematic experience. The trailer showcases impressive visual effects, suggesting that the film's production values are top-notch.

    One notable aspect in the trailer is Aquaman's new suit, which appears to grant him invisibility. This intriguing addition to his arsenal hints at exciting developments in the character's abilities and challenges.

    As previously hinted in the teaser, the primary antagonist of "Aquaman 2" will be Black Manta, and the trailer delivers some intense combat scenes between him and Aquaman. The direction and cinematography in these action sequences are truly remarkable, promising an adrenaline-pumping showdown.

    The Threat of Black Manta and the Black Trident

    According to the trailer, Black Manta is armed with an ancient and formidable weapon called the Black Trident, which he intends to use to destroy everything Arthur Curry holds dear. This sinister weapon emits a green energy that appears to have the power to resurrect an ancient army of the dead, while also bestowing Black Manta with superhuman abilities.

    From the looks of it, "Aquaman 2" will not only showcase the physical confrontations between heroes and villains but also delve into the mythical and supernatural aspects of the Aquaman lore. The stakes appear to be higher than ever as Aquaman faces a perilous threat that goes beyond the physical realm.

    DC's Return to Form

    The trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" hints at an exciting and visually stunning installment in the DC cinematic universe. With a compelling antagonist, jaw-dropping VFX, and a promise of epic battles, DC seems to be making a triumphant return to the superhero genre. The film is set to hit theatres on 20th December.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
