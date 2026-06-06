Whenever Anushka Sharma appears on the big screen, we all get wowed by her naturally healthy skin, pink cheeks, and million-dollar smile. Well, the actress has been away from films for a long time, but whenever she gets papped or posts a picture on social media, she looks ever-glowing. Here's her secret.

Hello there, skincare girlies! Do you also love to follow all the latest trends in beauty and makeup that your favourite celebs are up to? Then you are at just the right place. From viral skincare hacks using kitchen ingredients to day-to-day diet changes, we have got it all covered for you. Today, we are taking a walk in the past and bringing you Anushka Sharma's classic hack for clear, glowing skin. Yes, you read that right. Anushka has been away from the screen for a long time, but whenever she gets papped or posts a no-makeup selfie, fans assemble in numbers asking the secret to her fresh-looking skin.

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Anushka's Skincare Hack

Well, if the report is to be believed, then the actress loves to mash a ripe banana and slather her face with it, which also acts as a natural cleanser. Yes, speaking to Vogue, Anushka had earlier said that she uses a "mashed banana is very good for your face and is a great cleanser." Anushka swears by such simple hacks to replenish her skin's natural moisture and look stunning each time. Want to know how a mashed banana will help your skin type?

Here are a few benefits of using a banana as a cleanser

Moisturises the skin

Brightens the skin

Reduces acne scars

Treats dry skin

Protects the skin from UV Rays

Reduces puffiness around the eyes

Hydrates the skin

Reduces wrinkles

Here's how you can whip up a mask for your skin type

For dry skin, take one mashed banana and add some yoghurt and honey. For oily skin, skip the other two ingredients and add a few drops of lemon. For combination skin, stick to banana and some aloe vera gel. However, we suggest doing a patch test or asking your dermatologist before using this concoction on your face. Get ready to say hello to glowing skin!