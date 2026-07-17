Anushka Sharma kept it chic as she was spotted in London visiting a spiritual guru for a heart brunch. Take a look at the viral video and posts. Keep scrolling!

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her charming presence, cute looks and low-key personality. She has been living quite a muted life for the last few years in London, embracing motherhood and family time with her husband, Virat Kohli. She was last seen in Zero, and it has been roughly five years since she has been away from the big screen.

Anushka Steps Out In London

The actress was recently spotted in London, clad in a chic cobalt blue shirt, comfy pants, and simple sandals as she met spiritual guru Krishna Das for a hearty brunch. Yes, soon after, she was spotted on the streets waving goodbye to her friends and zooming off in a car. The viral post read, “Some days leave your heart a little fuller... and today was one of them!We were blessed to welcome the wonderful @anushkasharma ji and the ever-inspiring @krishnadasmusic ji to @omnom London!! Anushka ji’s warmth, humility and grace are even more beautiful in person. She has such a calming presence that instantly makes everyone feel at home. And Krishna Das ji... what can I say? A soul whose music has touched millions around the world. His presence carries the same peace, love and devotion that we all experience through his kirtans.”

Take a look at the pics and post here

Anushka's Personal Life

Anushka has reportedly moved to London with her cricketer husband Virart and two kids Vamika and Akaay.