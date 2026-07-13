Anushka Sharma To Shahid Kapoor: Celebrities Who Married Outside Bollywood
Not every Bollywood celeb finds love in the glam industry. Some step out of their comfort zones and marry people from totally different professions. Here's looking at a few names for whom love is one of a kind. Keep scrolling!
Love outside industry!
Finding love and being in love are two different experiences in themselves, and it goes the same for Bollywood celebs. Some married inside the industry, while some found love outside. Take a look!
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja. He is a prominent Delhi-based entrepreneur, best known as the Managing Director of the apparel manufacturer Shahi Exports.
Varun Dhawan
Varun married childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The couple also has a beautiful daughter named Lara.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma married Indian cricketer and global sports star Virat Kohli.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor married Mira in 2015, she was a private college student and a Delhi local.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit married doctor Ram Nene and moved to America. Now, the couple stays in Mumbai with their two sons.
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