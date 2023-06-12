Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West gets trolled for serving sushi on 'butt-naked women'

There was no sign of Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian or their other children at the event. Kanye West got attacked for serving sushi on a 'butt-naked womesusn' at his birthday. Scroll down the story to know more.

Kanye West is getting trolled after he served sushi on naked women at his party. The Japanese technique is called Nyotaimori. The videos from his party are now going viral.

In the videos, women lay on the table nude. Then the food got placed on them. Kanye's birthday bash got attended by Kanye West’s rumoured present wife, Bianca Censori and daughter North West.

Twitter handle Pop Crave took to the social media platform and claimed to have gained access to photos from Kanye’s party. They apparently claimed to know details related to the pictures of women on whom the food got served was from his birthday bash.

"Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman," the tweet read. A video from the alleged party has also surfaced online.

A netizen wrote, "Kanye eating sushi off a butt-naked woman while his come to jesus music plays got me crying."

Soon, the photos began going viral and social media users slammed the rapper for adopting the Japanese technique at his birthday bash. “Wtf. He is getting weirder and weirder each day," a Twitter user wrote. "This is really weird even for Kanye," added another. “I can not even understand how this man has fans. Everything I hear about him is so disrespectful, rude and silly and incredibly he always manages to improve himself," a third user wrote. “That is so disgusting," added another.

Ye was married to TV personality wife Kim Kardashian from 2014 until November 2022. The former couple has four kids named North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm together.

