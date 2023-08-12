Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anurag Kashyap wanted Chiyaan Vikram to star in Kennedy? Here's what we know

    Anurag Kashyap recently stated that he had chosen actor Chiyaan Vikram for the film Kennedy but had not received a response from him. He also told Vikram about his current equation.


     

    Anurag Kashyap wanted Chiyaan Vikram to star in Kennedy? Here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

    Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, will close the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 20. Anurag had said that he sought Chiyaan Vikram because his nickname is Kennedy, but he did not receive a response. Anurag recently revealed his current equation with Vikram in an interview. He further said that Vikram approached him "seven months too late." Notably, actor Rahul Bhat appeared in this film for the first time. 

    ALSO READ: Gadar 2 box-office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer delivers second biggest opening of 2023

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vikram (@the_real_chiyaan)

    Anurag Kashyaptold News18: "I reached out to Vikram on a number that he doesn’t use anymore. My friend, Sobhita Dhulipala was working on Ponniyin Selvan. I told her to tell Vikram that ‘Ek message ka toh reply kar diya kare.' She, in turn, told Vikram that ‘Anurag has sent you a script’ and he was like ‘I never got it’. And that’s when he called me but it was seven months too late." 

    When asked if he has any scripts in mind for Vikram, Anurag said, "I have always loved him as an actor." He's incredible. I don't have a storyline for him yet, but my picture is named Kennedy since I had only him in mind."

    Meanwhile, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about visiting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. "I love Melbourne; I've been to the festival three times, and this will be my fourth," he remarked. Kennedy being a closing film is an honour in and of itself. At film festivals, it's as though you're meeting your own people, a community of South East Asian filmmakers. It's a lot of fun." 

    ALSO READ: Guntur Karaam: Uncertainties surround Mahesh Babu starrer as key cast, crew exits

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IFFM Shabana Azmi joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan have gala time

    IFFM: Shabana Azmi joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan have gala time

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer 'Chaleya' song expected to arrive next week ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer 'Chaleya' song expected to arrive next week

    From real to reel: Here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu ATG

    Kushi: From reel to real; How Vijay Deverakonda had a crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Bikram Ghosh teams up with maestros for a special Independence Day Song ADC

    Bikram Ghosh teams up with maestros for a special Independence Day Song

    Suriya meets late Malayalam filmmaker Siddique's family, offers sincere condolences; watch video ADC

    Suriya meets late Malayalam filmmaker Siddique's family, offers sincere condolences; watch video

    Recent Stories

    Craving hot chicken soup in this rainy weather? Here's a detailed recipe ATG EAI

    Craving hot chicken soup in this rainy weather? Here's a detailed recipe

    Moisturizing to collagen support: 5 skin benefits of Peanuts ATG

    Moisturizing to collagen support: 5 skin benefits of Peanuts

    Melon Day: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    Melon Day: Date, history, significance

    Oranges The juicy pathway to stronger, shinier hair ATG EAI

    Oranges: The juicy pathway to stronger, shinier hair

    IFFM Shabana Azmi joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan have gala time

    IFFM: Shabana Azmi joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan have gala time

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon