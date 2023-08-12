Anurag Kashyap wanted Chiyaan Vikram to star in Kennedy? Here's what we know

Anurag Kashyap recently stated that he had chosen actor Chiyaan Vikram for the film Kennedy but had not received a response from him. He also told Vikram about his current equation.

Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, will close the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 20. Anurag had said that he sought Chiyaan Vikram because his nickname is Kennedy, but he did not receive a response. Anurag recently revealed his current equation with Vikram in an interview. He further said that Vikram approached him "seven months too late." Notably, actor Rahul Bhat appeared in this film for the first time.

Anurag Kashyaptold News18: "I reached out to Vikram on a number that he doesn’t use anymore. My friend, Sobhita Dhulipala was working on Ponniyin Selvan. I told her to tell Vikram that ‘Ek message ka toh reply kar diya kare.' She, in turn, told Vikram that ‘Anurag has sent you a script’ and he was like ‘I never got it’. And that’s when he called me but it was seven months too late."

When asked if he has any scripts in mind for Vikram, Anurag said, "I have always loved him as an actor." He's incredible. I don't have a storyline for him yet, but my picture is named Kennedy since I had only him in mind."

Meanwhile, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla about visiting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. "I love Melbourne; I've been to the festival three times, and this will be my fourth," he remarked. Kennedy being a closing film is an honour in and of itself. At film festivals, it's as though you're meeting your own people, a community of South East Asian filmmakers. It's a lot of fun."

