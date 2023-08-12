Gadar 2 box-office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer delivers second biggest opening of 2023

Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2" sequel stuns with Rs 40 crore opening, surpassing occupancy of rivals. Expected to hit Rs 175 crore over Independence Day weekend, the film eyes record-breaking success, following Gadar's massive 130 crore box-office collection world-wide at the time---by Amrita Ghosh

In a remarkable turn of events, precisely four decades after Sunny Deol's debut in the movie "Betaab," the 65-year-old actor is achieving the pinnacle of his career with his latest film, "Gadar 2." The sequel to his 2001 blockbuster "Gadar" has taken the industry by storm, raking in a staggering Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theaters. The film's inaugural day witnessed an impressive overall occupancy rate of over 60%, with evening screenings boasting an astounding 86% occupancy rate.

Notably, the film's occupancy outshone that of Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" on its opening day. However, it's important to note that "Pathaan" still holds the record for the highest Bollywood debut collection, with a remarkable Rs 55 crore. "Gadar 2," however, managed to surpass the opening figures of Prabhas' grand-scale mythological epic "Adipurush," which made its debut with Rs 32 crore.

Interestingly, "Adipurush" debuted on streaming platforms Netflix and Prime Video last Friday, introducing an unexpected challenge to "Gadar 2." This challenge arrives in conjunction with the film already contending with "OMG 2," starring Akshay Kumar, and Rajinikanth's "Jailer." The audience for "Jailer," though, is primarily concentrated in South India, while "Gadar 2" has set its sights on the northern regions. Adding to the mix, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" has enjoyed two prosperous weeks in theaters, also affecting the dynamics.

According to a comprehensive report from Bollywood Hungama, "Gadar 2" appears poised to achieve an opening weekend collection of approximately Rs 120 crore, and an impressive Rs 175 crore over the extended Independence Day holiday weekend. Box Office India has reported record-breaking numbers in numerous single-screen theaters across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Gujarat. However, the film's performance in Punjab and West Bengal is believed to have room for improvement.

At this juncture, the film's trajectory will largely be dictated by word of mouth. Directed by Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel alongside Sunny Deol. It's worth recalling that the original "Gadar," released in 2001, took the box office by storm, eventually grossing more than Rs 130 crore worldwide.