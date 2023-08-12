Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guntur Karaam: Uncertainties surround Mahesh Babu starrer as key cast, crew exits

    Mahesh Babu's film 'Guntur Karaam' faces turmoil as cast and crew changes persist, including fight masters and cinematographer replacements. Uncertainties surround exits, while anticipation builds for the Sankranthi 2024 release

    Since its inception, "Guntur Karaam," a film by Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has been plagued by uncertainties. Numerous members of the cast and crew initially announced for the project have departed, and the reasons behind these exits remain unknown. Notably, the female lead, cinematographer, and now fight masters have left the production.

    Fight masters Ram Lakshman, who was initially part of the film, has exited, and new fight masters will take over from the next shooting schedule. The specific reasons for Ram Lakshman's departure are yet to be confirmed, though it's speculated that scheduling conflicts might be a factor. An official statement regarding this change is still pending.

    Before Ram Lakshman, Anbairv, known for their work in "KGF," was initially chosen for the action scenes, but they were later replaced by Ram Lakshman. This decision reportedly stemmed from Mahesh Babu's dissatisfaction with the original action sequences, prompting the team to make changes.

    The film has also experienced changes in its cast and crew. Cinematographer PS Vinod was replaced by Manoj Paramahamsa. Pooja Hegde, the original female lead, left due to script and shoot alterations, with Meenakshii joining as the second lead and Sreeleela taking over Pooja's role. Music composer S Thaman was rumored to have left the project, but he dismissed these rumors.

    "Guntur Kaaram" marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas after a decade, following their successful collaborations on "Athadu" and "Khaleja." The film is scheduled for release on Sankranthi 2024. On Mahesh Babu's birthday, the film's makers celebrated by unveiling two special posters—one at midnight and another later in the day—to honor the superstar.

