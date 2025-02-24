THIS actress was once India's richest politician; Check HERE

Entertainment
While many actresses in the country possess immense wealth, we are telling you about one such actress who was the richest in her time
This actress's name was Jayalalitha Jayaram, also known simply as Jayalalitha. She was born on February 24, 1948, in Melkote, Karnataka. She passed away on December 5, 2016
Jayalalitha's wealth was astonishing. Notably, her wealth significantly increased when she transitioned from the film industry to the political arena
In 1997, the CBI raided Jayalalitha's Poes Garden residence. Officials then alleged that Jayalalitha, who claimed to have assets worth ₹188 crore, was actually worth ₹900 crore
In the CBI raid, 28 kg of gold and 800 kg of silver were recovered from Jayalalitha's house. Moreover, Jayalalitha also possessed 10,500 expensive sarees and 750 pairs of shoes
Jayalalitha served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu six times between 1991 and 2016. In total, she served as CM for 14 years
Jayalalitha entered films as a child artist in 1961. Her last film, Neenga Nalla Irukkanum (Tamil), in which she made a cameo appearance, was released in 1992
