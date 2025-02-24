Entertainment

THIS actress was once India's richest politician; Check HERE

The Actress Whose Wealth Was the Talk of the Town

While many actresses in the country possess immense wealth, we are telling you about one such actress who was the richest in her time

Who Was the Actress Known for Her Opulence?

This actress's name was Jayalalitha Jayaram, also known simply as Jayalalitha. She was born on February 24, 1948, in Melkote, Karnataka. She passed away on December 5, 2016

Jayalalitha's Wealth Was Astonishing

Jayalalitha's wealth was astonishing. Notably, her wealth significantly increased when she transitioned from the film industry to the political arena

The Big Secret of Wealth Was Revealed in the CBI Raid

In 1997, the CBI raided Jayalalitha's Poes Garden residence. Officials then alleged that Jayalalitha, who claimed to have assets worth ₹188 crore, was actually worth ₹900 crore

Mountains of Gold and Silver Were Found in Jayalalitha's House

In the CBI raid, 28 kg of gold and 800 kg of silver were recovered from Jayalalitha's house. Moreover, Jayalalitha also possessed 10,500 expensive sarees and 750 pairs of shoes

Jayalalitha Served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Six Times

Jayalalitha served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu six times between 1991 and 2016. In total, she served as CM for 14 years

Jayalalitha Was a Film Actress for Four Decades

Jayalalitha entered films as a child artist in 1961. Her last film, Neenga Nalla Irukkanum (Tamil), in which she made a cameo appearance, was released in 1992

