Sridevi was poisoned? Unsolved mystery, theories after 7 years!

Today marks 7 years since actress Sridevi's death. This compilation explores the mystery surrounding her death in detail.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Actress Sridevi

Sridevi, the beautiful goddess who held the cinema world in her hands during the 80s and 90s and never gave up the number 1 spot for many years, passed away seven years ago. In 2018, on February 20, actress Sridevi went to Dubai with her family to attend a wedding. Her husband, Boney Kapoor, was said to be in India. He was ready to surprise Sridevi on February 24. But she went to the hotel bathroom and died there. It is said that Sridevi drowned in the bathtub. But no one knows what really happened.

budget 2025
article_image2

Sridevi Death Anniversary

They started talking again that Mamushi poisoned her. Mamushi poison means snake venom. There was suspicion that they had planned to kill the actress a week before she died. Although the evidence found about Sridevi's death raised many suspicions, surprisingly, the autopsy said that she slipped and fell in the bathtub and died. The secret behind this remains a secret even today.

article_image3

Sridevi Death Mystery

Did Sridevi cheat even her own sister? Why didn't she come to the funeral? Who is this mysterious sister? The truth about the snake issue came to light when businessman Deepti Pinniti said something shocking. She was investigating Sushant Singh Rajput and Sridevi's deaths separately. Deepti said that Sridevi was killed by snake venom. They had planned this a week earlier. They gave this poison in Mumbai 5 days before she died.

article_image4

Sridevi Boney Kapoor

It has gradually damaged the organs in the body. I know where this poison came from and how it came. But I can't say it now. I will tell everything if needed, she said. But that day never came. Because everything was covered up. The autopsy also ended in confusion, said Deepti. Overall, Sridevi's death remains a mystery even today. She captivated everyone's hearts with her beautiful face, wonderful acting, and simple nature.

article_image5

Sridevi 7th year Death Anniversary

Sridevi, who came to cinema at the age of 13, has won many awards, including a National Award and a Filmfare Award. It has been five years since Sridevi died suspiciously. Although it is said to be a normal death, the secret of her death remains a secret even today. Many people are talking about the secret of Sridevi's death in many ways. Everyone mostly says it's murder. They are even talking about who the killer is. But the truth was burned to ashes with Sridevi. This star, born in 1963, would have been 62 years old today.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother in law Veena Kaushal (VIDEO) RBA

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal (VIDEO)

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during get-set baby promotion SRI

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during 'Get-Set Baby' promotion

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH] ATG

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH]

Recent Stories

"Time is not on our side": UN warns nations as climate science meeting begin in China, US scientists absent dmn

"Time is not on our side": UN warns nations as climate science meeting begin in China, US scientists absent

Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings gcw

Monster Hunter Wilds countdown begins: 5 games to satisfy your hunting cravings

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks shk

Using your phone on the toilet? You might be inviting this painful disease & other health risks

"Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy dmn

"Cricket has finished in Pakistan": Former player Ahmed Shehzad after team's loss to India in Champions Trophy

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH) shk

PM Modi gets felicitated with unique Makhana garland in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Video Icon
'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

'We Hope...': Atishi Corners Delhi Govt over Mahila Samman Yojana

Video Icon
HIT 3 Teaser OUT! Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Bring High Octane COP DRAMA!

HIT 3 Teaser OUT! Nani and Sailesh Kolanu Bring High Octane COP DRAMA!

Video Icon
Trump Govt to ELIMINATE 1,600 USAID Jobs in US, Puts Key Staff on Leave! | Asianet Newsable

Trump Govt to ELIMINATE 1,600 USAID Jobs in US, Puts Key Staff on Leave! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Russia Launches War's 'Largest' Drone Attack on Ukraine

Russia Launches War's 'Largest' Drone Attack on Ukraine

Video Icon