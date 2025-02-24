Sridevi was poisoned? Unsolved mystery, theories after 7 years!

Today marks 7 years since actress Sridevi's death. This compilation explores the mystery surrounding her death in detail.

Actress Sridevi

Sridevi, the beautiful goddess who held the cinema world in her hands during the 80s and 90s and never gave up the number 1 spot for many years, passed away seven years ago. In 2018, on February 20, actress Sridevi went to Dubai with her family to attend a wedding. Her husband, Boney Kapoor, was said to be in India. He was ready to surprise Sridevi on February 24. But she went to the hotel bathroom and died there. It is said that Sridevi drowned in the bathtub. But no one knows what really happened.

Sridevi Death Anniversary

They started talking again that Mamushi poisoned her. Mamushi poison means snake venom. There was suspicion that they had planned to kill the actress a week before she died. Although the evidence found about Sridevi's death raised many suspicions, surprisingly, the autopsy said that she slipped and fell in the bathtub and died. The secret behind this remains a secret even today.

Sridevi Death Mystery

Did Sridevi cheat even her own sister? Why didn't she come to the funeral? Who is this mysterious sister? The truth about the snake issue came to light when businessman Deepti Pinniti said something shocking. She was investigating Sushant Singh Rajput and Sridevi's deaths separately. Deepti said that Sridevi was killed by snake venom. They had planned this a week earlier. They gave this poison in Mumbai 5 days before she died.

Sridevi Boney Kapoor

It has gradually damaged the organs in the body. I know where this poison came from and how it came. But I can't say it now. I will tell everything if needed, she said. But that day never came. Because everything was covered up. The autopsy also ended in confusion, said Deepti. Overall, Sridevi's death remains a mystery even today. She captivated everyone's hearts with her beautiful face, wonderful acting, and simple nature.

Sridevi 7th year Death Anniversary

Sridevi, who came to cinema at the age of 13, has won many awards, including a National Award and a Filmfare Award. It has been five years since Sridevi died suspiciously. Although it is said to be a normal death, the secret of her death remains a secret even today. Many people are talking about the secret of Sridevi's death in many ways. Everyone mostly says it's murder. They are even talking about who the killer is. But the truth was burned to ashes with Sridevi. This star, born in 1963, would have been 62 years old today.

Latest Videos