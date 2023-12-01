Annapoorani REVIEW: Will Nayanthara's 75th film will be HIT or FLOP? Netizens verdict here

Annapoorani Twitter Review: The movie stars Nayanthara in the titular role as Annapoorani and also has Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravi Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Sachu, Renuka, and Suresh Chakravarthy among others in key roles. Read what social media users have to say about the movie.

Nayanthara, Kollywood's female goddess, is back on the big screen with Annapoorani: The Goddess Of Food, her 75th film. Nilesh Krishnaa wrote and directed the film, which was released with little fanfare despite having the potential to become one of the actress's most memorable films.

Annapoorani, which also stars Jai, was released in a limited distribution in Tamil Nadu on December 1. However, many of her admirers and moviegoers are dissatisfied with the producers for choosing a bad promotional strategy for the picture while also releasing the much-anticipated film Animal.

Furthermore, unlike Nayanthara's earlier films, which were shown in both Telugu states in dubbed versions, Annapoornani only had a restricted release, with no shows in Hyderabad, Telangana, or even Tamil, indicating the film's haphazard release strategy.

Annapoorani storyline:

Annapoorani has a passion for food and has been cooking since she was a youngster. Unfortunately, she was raised in an orthodox Brahmin home where even thinking about eating meat is considered a heinous crime. She aspires to be the finest chef in the world and, unbeknownst to her family, enrols in a Hotel Management course. All hell breaks loose one day. The tale is formed by what happens next.

Annapoorani X (Twitter) Review

Fans of Nayanthara are eagerly awaiting the release of Annapoorani's FDFS, whose teaser promised a nice family drama with a purpose. As they purchased tickets and began viewing the film, they couldn't help but express their thoughts on it via social network handles. Check out some of them down below.

#Annapoorani 3/5 : A clean film aimed at families told in a straightforward manner about an orthodox Brahmin girl who aims to be the best chef in India. It is the triumph of an underdog story and #LadySuperstarNayanthara carries the film on her shoulders with absolute ease &… pic.twitter.com/ZDexJKgmu2 — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) December 1, 2023

So... I saw #Annapoorani



And as always... Wrote more than just a few words about the #Nayanthara film



Time irundha do give it a read.



Nandri,

Ungal,

Naan #AnnapooraniReviewhttps://t.co/YdJHFX8bwg — Avinash Ramachandran (@Avinash_R13) December 1, 2023

#Annapoorani - 3.25 stars. A wholesome #Nayanthara films among her recent solo releases. Mostly because it’s a refreshing departure from the thriller/action genre. A simple, lovely drama set in the food industry that takes a very familiar route but still manages to appeal mostly. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) December 1, 2023

About Annapoorani

The film stars Nayanthara as Annapoorani, Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravi Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Sachu, Renuka, and Suresh Chakravarthy, among others. Nilesh Krishnaa directed Annapoorani, which Zed Studios produced. S Thaman wrote the film's soundtrack and background score, while Sathyan Sooryan operated the camera. Praveen Antony assisted with the film's editing.