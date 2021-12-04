  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding dance is unmissable [VIDEO]

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be getting married soon. The couple was seen having a bash at their pre-wedding. Take a look at their dance video right here.
     

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding dance is unmissable [VIDEO]
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 1:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are on cloud nine as their wedding month is here. She will be marrying Vicky in a three-day wedding ceremony. Events will be starting reportedly on December 12. A few days back, they had their pre-wedding celebrations. They had later also been to a friends wedding where they were seen setting the dance floor on fire. A common friend of the couple had posted a clip where the friend had written, "bride-to-be". Ankita had also written that, "Countdown begins with my janeman".

    The couple was seen dancing on songs like, "Say Na Say Na" and, "Sauda Khara Khara". A few days back, the actress had shared photos from her and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding functions. In the photos,the actress could be seen dressed as a Maharashtrian bride. She had worn a green and a pink saree for the special day. She had posted a photo with Vicky with whom she is in a relationship since three years. She had written a caption that read, "Sacred".

    She had also added the hashtag #preweddingfestivities, On the flip side, Vicky was seen posting a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony and he had written in Marathi that, "I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." He added the hashtag #AnVikikahani also to his post. To talk about Ankita's photos, she was seen wearing a mundavalya, which is basically an ornament that is tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings down from both sides. Also read: Are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain opting for a destination wedding? Here's what we know

    The actress had created a household name for herself post she played the role of Archana in the famous TV show  Pavitra Rishta. She had met the love of her life, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of the show. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today

     

     

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests to follow these 04 rules MANDATORILY for the wedding drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests to follow these 04 rules MANDATORILY for the wedding

    Will Shehnaaz Gill enter Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know SCJ

    Will Shehnaaz Gill enter Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan cries on sets for this reason SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan cries on sets for this reason

    BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside SCJ

    BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details SCJ

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Anil Kumble and Jim Laker in elite list-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Kumble, Laker

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests to follow these 04 rules MANDATORILY for the wedding drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Guests to follow these 04 rules MANDATORILY for the wedding

    paris saint germain manager mauricio pochettino expects incredible lionel messi to fire all cylinders after ballon dor glory

    PSG manager Pochettino expects 'incredible' Lionel Messi to fire all cylinders after Ballon d'Or glory

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: BCCI curtails tour to 3 Tests, 3 ODIs; 4 T20Is to be played later - Reports-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: BCCI curtails tour to 3 Tests, 3 ODIs; 4 T20Is to be played later - Reports

    Will Shehnaaz Gill enter Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know SCJ

    Will Shehnaaz Gill enter Bigg Boss 15 house? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon