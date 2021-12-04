Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding dance is unmissable [VIDEO]

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be getting married soon. The couple was seen having a bash at their pre-wedding. Take a look at their dance video right here.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are on cloud nine as their wedding month is here. She will be marrying Vicky in a three-day wedding ceremony. Events will be starting reportedly on December 12. A few days back, they had their pre-wedding celebrations. They had later also been to a friends wedding where they were seen setting the dance floor on fire. A common friend of the couple had posted a clip where the friend had written, "bride-to-be". Ankita had also written that, "Countdown begins with my janeman".

The couple was seen dancing on songs like, "Say Na Say Na" and, "Sauda Khara Khara". A few days back, the actress had shared photos from her and Vicky Jain's pre-wedding functions. In the photos,the actress could be seen dressed as a Maharashtrian bride. She had worn a green and a pink saree for the special day. She had posted a photo with Vicky with whom she is in a relationship since three years. She had written a caption that read, "Sacred".

She had also added the hashtag #preweddingfestivities, On the flip side, Vicky was seen posting a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony and he had written in Marathi that, "I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." He added the hashtag #AnVikikahani also to his post. To talk about Ankita's photos, she was seen wearing a mundavalya, which is basically an ornament that is tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings down from both sides. Also read: Are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain opting for a destination wedding? Here's what we know

The actress had created a household name for herself post she played the role of Archana in the famous TV show Pavitra Rishta. She had met the love of her life, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of the show. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today