Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran share new wedding pictures, giving fans a glimpse of their romantic moments and celebrations. The newlyweds' latest post has sparked love and congratulatory messages online.

Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are giving fans another glimpse into their wedding celebrations through dazzling pictures. The couple’s latest photographs capture their joyful chemistry, romantic moments and elegant looks, offering a peek into their special memories. Fans continue to shower the pair with love and congratulatory wishes.

He uploaded a post with caption “My favourite kind of magic ❤️”

Couple's Romantic Moments Steal The Spotlight

A series of pictures have been shared by Anirudh with Kavya. The couple is happily celebrating, smiling in the pictures. In some of them, the couple are seen holding hands and walking. Their fashionable party attire has caught eye of numerous fans.

Fans Praise The Couple

Anirudh and Kavya got married in a quiet wedding in Greece on November 11. They were surrounded by family members and only a few guests. Since their wedding photo has been circulating online, fans are more curious and interested.

The couple’s wedding has been one of the hottest topics in entertainment. Many fans are happy for the couple and have sent them lots of positive messages to wish them well in their new life.