This is the most public reason. The event holds a special place in his heart because it was where he made his WWE in-ring debut on November 17, 1996, as Rocky Maivia, presented as the company's first third-generation superstar.

He was one of the participants in the traditional Survivor Series match and scored a huge victory, becoming the sole survivor by pinning Goldust. The Brahma Bull would definitely want to mark this historic landmark by coming back to the event that started it all.