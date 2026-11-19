3 Reasons The Rock Is Coming Back At WWE Survivor Series 2026
The Rock has confirmed he'll appear at WWE Survivor Series 2026. From a landmark anniversary to a possible Bloodline swerve, here are the reasons behind his return.
Celebrating 30 Years Since His WWE Debut
This is the most public reason. The event holds a special place in his heart because it was where he made his WWE in-ring debut on November 17, 1996, as Rocky Maivia, presented as the company's first third-generation superstar.
He was one of the participants in the traditional Survivor Series match and scored a huge victory, becoming the sole survivor by pinning Goldust. The Brahma Bull would definitely want to mark this historic landmark by coming back to the event that started it all.
Setting Up A Dream Feud For WrestleMania 43
His availability is always in question, but when The Rock decides to make his ideas come to life, he finds a way to do them. His appearance at the PLE could set up something fans have dreamed about for the last two years: a passing-of-the-torch match against Roman Reigns.
Reports suggest Reigns will likely face Oba Femi at the Showcase of the Immortals, but WWE could pull off the ultimate swerve by making this storyline happen instead. There is no indication of it yet, but it is one piece of speculation everyone hopes comes true.
Costing The Bloodline The WarGames Match
The Bloodline and 946 have been at war over the last few weeks, ready to settle their differences with a hellacious stipulation. Many would assume The Great One's appearance is to help his family. WWE could swerve everyone by revealing The Final Boss as the leader of 946 instead.
The story would be that he grew tired of The Bloodline losing their way, and he costs them a major victory. That could then set up a match between him and Roman Reigns to determine who the real Tribal Chief of the family is.
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