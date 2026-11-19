Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe warns of a rising underworld presence in Mumbai following recent threats to Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, while expressing confidence in the Maharashtra Police's ability to track culprits using technology.

Shiv Sena MLC Gorhe Warns Against Underworld Threat to Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe expressed confidence in tracking the location of the wanted accused of Baba Siddiqui murder case, who reportedly sent a death threat to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Thursday. Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe highlighted the emergence of the underworld in Mumbai while recalling the recent death threats to prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic attack on Tiger Shroff.

While talking to the media, Neelam said, "A few people threaten Bollywood actors every few weeks and want to extort them. They want to scare the Bollywood actors. But when Balasaheb Thackeray was still with us, people were scared to issue threats like this. But now I feel that the underworld is trying to establish itself once again." Despite the increasing death threats to Bollywood celebrities, the Shiv Sena leader believes that Maharashtra Police is "capable" of tracking the location of the accused with the help of "advanced technology." "But Maharashtra Police is capable. Shiv Sena is capable. When an attack happens, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reaches there. So, to those who are making such threats, I would like to say that technology is so advanced right now. Their location can be traced. So, the government will take action at the earliest," added Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe.

In October, a bomb threat email allegedly targeting veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai was reported to Mumbai Police. The threatening email was received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. In the same month, on October 18, bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was also attacked at Juhu as he was leaving after a football session. The multiple accused fired multiple shots at his car. The actor escaped without any major injuries. After the investigation, the Mumbai Police have arrested the accused in Kota. The trial of the accused is currently underway.