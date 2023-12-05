'Animal' box office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie to enter Rs 400 crore-club; read details

'Animal' box office report: The film will enter the Rs 400 crore club worldwide. 'Animal' had a worldwide theatrical release on December 1, 2023. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Ranbir Kapoor has struck gold with 'Animal'! The film is projected to gross over Rs 400 crore internationally soon. Meanwhile, it passed the Monday test in India, earning Rs 39 crore on December 4, bringing the total collection to Rs 241 crore. 'Animal' digs at the complex dynamics of a businessman named Balbir Singh and his son, Rannvijay Singh. When tragedy hits Balbir, Ranvijay swears revenge on his enemy, Abrar Haque.

'Animal' was one of 2023's most anticipated films. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Despite competing with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' at the box office, 'Animal' is outperforming all expectations.

According to preliminary estimates, the film grossed Rs 39.09 crore on the fourth day, December 4, which was a Monday. As a result, the total collection of 'Animal' is now Rs 241.43 crore. Meanwhile, on December 4, 'Animal' had an overall Hindi occupancy of 48.92%.

Concerning 'Animal's' international revenues, the film's official Instagram account published a compilation of Animal sayings, "Box office tsunami! Weekend collection Rs 356 crore worldwide gross (sic)." It will soon cross the Rs 400-crore mark globally,

About Animal:

On December 1, 2023, 'Animal' was released in theatres worldwide. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directs the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the prominent role. Rannvijay, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is depicted as vicious and ambitious, prepared to go to any extent to attain his aims. The plot revolves around the difficult relationship between a father and his kid. When Ranvijay hears about an assassination attempt on his father, Balbir Singh, he vows vengeance. Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol play important roles in the film.

'Animal' is produced by T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga. JAM8, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Ashim Kemson, and Harshwardhan Rameshwar wrote the music for the film, which was directed by Amit Roy and edited by Sundeep Reddy Vanga. It lasts 201 minutes (3 hours and 21 minutes).