    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor sweats it out in the gym, see heart thumping workout video

    A video of Ranbir Kapoor channeling his 'Animal' avatar went viral on social media where he can be seen working out shirtless in the gym.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor has made box office history and joined the ranks of the highest-grossing films. Post this, a video of Ranbir channeling his Animal avatar in a gym has leaked online. The video has generated a lot of interest among fans and has gone viral on social media. Ranbir can be seen in the video, which was published on a fan page, exercising on dumbbells in a gym.

    His admirers are ecstatic since he is not wearing a shirt and many people have used fire emojis in the comments area. The film is anticipated to be released on OTT in early 2024 and OTT behemoth Netflix has bought the film's official streaming rights.

    The video

    'Animal' box office collection

    'Animal', which was released on December 01, 2023, had a big opening weekend collection, according to bookings. According to the latest figures, 'Animal' grossed Rs 201.53 crore in its first weekend in India alone. 'Animal' grossed Rs 72.50 crore in India across all languages. The Hindi screenings brought in Rs 64.80 crore. 'Animal' grossed Rs 66.27 crore on its second day, Saturday, compared to Rs 63.80 crore on its first day.

    About 'Animal'

    'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is about a man and his terrible connection with his father. Vijay (Ranbir) is an anti-hero who will go to any length to protect his father, even if it means shooting down 200 people with a machine gun. Despite his attempts, he is unable to get the acceptance of his emotionally unavailable father (Anil Kapoor). 

    His dysfunctional relationship with his father has an impact on his relationship with his wife (Rashmika Mandanna). The action-thriller received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has several daring sequences, like Ranbir Kapoor strolling naked into a frame. The film lasts 3 hours and 35 minutes.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
