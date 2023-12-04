'Animal': Ram Gopal Verma lauds Sandeep Vanga Reddy; calls it a 'social statement'

In a recent review, renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared his thoughts on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest release, 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film, which hit the screens last Friday, has sparked diverse reactions from both critics and audiences, a characteristic often associated with Varma's own divisive filmmaking.

Varma began by referencing a quote from filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for works like "Fatal Attraction" and "Lolita," who once expressed the belief that films should incite vehement arguments about their core messages. Drawing a parallel, Varma commended Sandeep Reddy Vanga for successfully achieving this with "Animal." According to Varma, the film is not merely a cinematic endeavor but a profound social statement that has the potential to ignite enduring debates on its content and the character portrayal of Ranbir Kapoor.

Highlighting a pivotal moment in the movie, Varma praised a scene where Ranbir's character, Ranvijay Singh, leaves a room filled with adversaries only to return with a custom-made weapon. Varma described this revelation as a cinematic gem, expressing surprise and admiration for the unexpected choice of a machine gun over a more conventional weapon like a baseball bat.

While some viewers have criticized certain scenes in "Animal" for seemingly lacking relevance to the plot or appearing purposefully provocative, Varma offered a different perspective. He argued that seemingly random comic scenes, such as bra strap spanking and discussions about sex with doctors, serve a subconscious purpose by acting as a metaphorical sledgehammer to embed the protagonist's character in the viewers' minds.

Despite the mixed reviews and criticisms, 'Animal' has already crossed the impressive milestone of Rs 100 crore at the box office, signaling a considerable commercial success for the film.