  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why

    Did you know that Jackie Shroff had once slapped Anil Kapoor? Read to know complete details related to the same right here. The stars together on-screen often set the big screen on fire.

    Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have been known to all. We have seen both giving some power-packed scenes on the big screen. Their pair was a big hit among the filmgoers. They had appeared in many movies and in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 film Parinda. Anil and Jackie had played the role of brothers  Kishan and Karan in the family drama. At the same time, they both had interesting scenes in the movie. In one such scene, Jackie had played the role of Anil's on-screen brother. In one scene, he was slapped seventeen times to get the perfect shot. 

    In the scene, Jackie, who plays the role of Anil's brother, had to slap him. Anil was not happy, so Jackie had to slap him many times. When the movie had completed 30 years the makers had posted a clip where Jackie was seen remembering the incident.

    He wanted to express that his elder brother had slapped him. The first shot was okayed by the director and he got the right expression as well. But he said ''No, I want one more'. I slapped him. He again said 'One more'. I slapped him 17 times for the scene. I couldn't just act as if I was slapping him. I had to slap him as one couldn't get his reaction if you slap in the air,"

    Anil Kapoor: Anil Kapoor looks fit after 'last day of treatment' in Germany [VIDEO]

    Anil Kapoor is one of the top stars of Bollywood. His fitness levels are that good that even at his age, he can think of playing the role of the main hero, and fans don't even mind the same. If you check out the old photos of the actor, you will see that he looks the same even today. There is no difference at all. That is Anil Kapoor, who is really ageing like a fine wine and is a true example of the strongest daddy.

    Also read: Is Anil Kapoor ready to leave his wife Sunita Kapoor for Kangana Ranaut? SHOCKING INFO

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 10:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why drb

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m followers on Instagram drb

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

    Urfi Javed trolled yet again for wearing a cut paste sorts dress trolls ask if a rat ate her dress drb

    Urfi Javed's revealing blue cobweb top and matching shorts screams fashion horror

    Vivian Richards daughter Masaba Gupta has a regret, check out what it is SCJ

    Vivian Richards daughter Masaba Gupta has a regret, check out what it is

    Recent Stories

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

    Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year-dnm

    Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why drb

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth SCJ

    Did Aamir Khan get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here's the entire truth

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon