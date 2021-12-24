Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why

Did you know that Jackie Shroff had once slapped Anil Kapoor? Read to know complete details related to the same right here. The stars together on-screen often set the big screen on fire.

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have been known to all. We have seen both giving some power-packed scenes on the big screen. Their pair was a big hit among the filmgoers. They had appeared in many movies and in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 film Parinda. Anil and Jackie had played the role of brothers Kishan and Karan in the family drama. At the same time, they both had interesting scenes in the movie. In one such scene, Jackie had played the role of Anil's on-screen brother. In one scene, he was slapped seventeen times to get the perfect shot.

In the scene, Jackie, who plays the role of Anil's brother, had to slap him. Anil was not happy, so Jackie had to slap him many times. When the movie had completed 30 years the makers had posted a clip where Jackie was seen remembering the incident.

He wanted to express that his elder brother had slapped him. The first shot was okayed by the director and he got the right expression as well. But he said ''No, I want one more'. I slapped him. He again said 'One more'. I slapped him 17 times for the scene. I couldn't just act as if I was slapping him. I had to slap him as one couldn't get his reaction if you slap in the air,"

