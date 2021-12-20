Is Anil Kapoor ready to leave his wife Sunita Kapoor for Kangana Ranaut? SHOCKING INFO

In one of the old episodes of Koffee with Karan, Anil Kapoor shocked fans when the host asked about one woman he would leave his wife, Sunita for.

A new Bollywood gossip is grabbing the headlines about the rumoured separation of Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor. Yes, gossip started after a video got viral from the controversial chat show Koffee With Karan.



In which the host filmmaker Karan Johar was seen asking Anil Kapoor during a game 'rapid-fire round' about one female he would leave his wife, Sunita for.

Anil Kapoor

Anil left everyone in shock when Karan asked about one woman he would leave his wife, Sunita. Anil instantly pointed towards Kangana Ranaut, who was also present and took her name.

Everyone sitting in the room, including Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, graced the couch was taken by surprise. And later, Karan advised Kangana, "I think you should worry."



Yes, of course, it was a joke, cracked by Anil Kapoor, who never fails to impress his fans with his fantastic sense of humour. Also, since Kangana was a guest on the chat show and was sitting beside him, Anil took her name.



To Anil's answer, Kangana blushed at that also the news that Anil is leaving his wife and the morning of three is not correct at all. And it is just a short video that has been trending since last night and some social media users are going bonkers over it.