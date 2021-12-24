Anil Kapoor birthday: Sunita once paid for his cab's fare before marriage since Anil could not afford it

One of the fittest actors of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor has turned 65 today on December 24 but continues to defy age. Anil Kapoor started his career with the 1983 film ‘Woh Saat Din’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor’s maternal aunt, Padmini Kolhapure. The ‘Mr India’ actor’s real-life love story has been far better than his reel life love story. Anil and his wife Sunita Kapoor had started dating each other before the actor’s struggling days in the industry. Those were the days when Anil did not have enough money on him to even pay the fare for their commute, and that is when Sunita played his support and helped him financially on several occasions by taking care of the expenses – all this when the two were dating.

Anil Kapoor first met Sunita Kapoor when he was struggling as an actor in the film industry while Sunita was a renowned model. Anil had always been in awe of Sunita but did not know of a way to come close to her, romantically.

However, like a typical filmy love story, Anil Kapoor got Sunita Kapoor’s phone number from one of his friends. Next, he called her up, and slowly the two started talking to each other. Anil would spend hours and hours over a call with Sunita and would talk to her about any and everything.

Once in an interview, Anil Kapoor had recalled an incident when she paid for the cab’s fare. Sunita and Anil would often talk to each other on calls, and it was during one of these calls when Sunita asked Anil to come and meet her. When she asked how much time he would take to reach her, he said that at least two hours since he could only manage a bus ticket’s fare and that would take him a minimum of two hours to reach. That is when Sunita asked him to take a cab and said that she would pay for the cab’s fare.

This first meeting of them turned into several other meetings. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor would often hang out together. It continued so for a very long time, and then, finally one day, Anil proposed to Sunita for marriage.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor did not face any objections from their families for marriage. However, Anil’s friends had warned him that if got married so soon, at the beginning of his career, he may have to face some consequences since he was still struggling in the industry. That led Anil to postpone their wedding date not once but twice. When Sunita warned him for postponing the marriage for the second time, he had told her that he does not have enough money to take care of him.

However, when Subhash Ghai signed Anil Kapoor for his film 'Meri Jung' and gave him the signing amount, Anil immediately decided to get married to Sunita. The two then got married on May 19, 1984. Anil Kapoor has three children with Sunita, daughters Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor.