Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt makes SHOCKING claim against his father; Here's what he said

In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, took to his private Instagram account on Father's Day in 2020 to unleash a scathing tirade against his father. The alleged post accuses Brad Pitt of being a "world class a–hole" and delves into the actor's purported behavior towards his four youngest children.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Pax's post on the occasion of Father's Day did not hold back on expressing his feelings towards his father. The message reportedly reads, "Happy Father’s Day to this world class a–hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person." The post allegedly goes on to highlight Pitt's alleged lack of consideration and empathy towards Pax's younger siblings, namely Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Vivienne and Knox.

The scathing message suggests that the younger Jolie-Pitt feels his father has made their lives a "constant hell" and accuses Brad Pitt of causing fear among the four youngest children. The post hints at a strained relationship, with Pax claiming, "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!" The report suggests that the post was accompanied by a photo of Brad Pitt accepting his Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor in 2020 for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The alleged Instagram revelation adds another layer to the tumultuous divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which was initiated by Jolie in 2016 following a highly publicized confrontation between the former couple on a flight. Legal documents filed by Jolie in 2022 accused Pitt of being "verbally abusive" and "physically" aggressive during the incident. The documents claimed that Pitt even attempted to 'choke' one of their children and engaged in disturbing behavior, such as pouring beer on Jolie and their children.

ALSO READ: International Emmys 2023: Rocket Boys's Jim Sarbh loses Best Actor award to The Responder's Martin Freeman

Since their separation in 2016, Angelina Jolie has maintained custody of their children, and Brad Pitt has not been publicly seen with them since the reported altercation.

ALSO READ: International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das bags award for comedy; shares it with Nicola Coughlan of Derry Girls