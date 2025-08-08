‘Andhera,’ an eight-episode supernatural-investigation series, premieres on Prime Video August 14. The Mumbai-set story follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and medical student Jay as they investigate a young woman's disappearance

The spine-chilling trailer for the upcoming supernatural-investigation series, 'Andhera,' was unveiled on Friday.

The eight-episode series promises a gripping blend of psychological horror and investigative drama.

The series, set in Mumbai, follows a tense investigation that begins after a young woman goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Inspector Kalpana Kadam (played by Priya Bapat) and Jay (Karanvir Malhotra), a disturbed medical student, find themselves drawn into a dark world where reality and nightmare begin to blur. As they dig deeper, they uncover chilling secrets and a sinister force that hides in the shadows.

Take a look at the trailer

The series stars Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri, making for a powerful ensemble. <br>It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman, under the Excel Entertainment banner. The series is directed by Raaghav Dar and written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman.<br>Speaking about the series, director Raaghav, as per a press note, shared, "The idea was never to rely on conventional horror tropes, but to explore fear as something far more psychological--something that stems from ambition, guilt, and the secrets we bury deep within. We built a world where horror emerges from the choices people make, where science and the supernatural intersect in disturbing ways. At its core, Andhera is about the darkness we carry, often unknowingly. And through this series, we wanted to hold a mirror to that inner chaos, while also delivering a gripping, edge-of-the-seat ride. It's horror, yes, but with a purpose, and a pulse that feels very real."<br>Prajakta Koli, who plays a key role in the series, shared her thoughts, saying, "I was instantly intrigued by the world of Andhera. It's a psychological horror story, but at its core, it's about the survival of the mind, of truth, and of identity."<br>"My character is impulsive, bold, and often skeptical, yet she's also deeply affected by what she can't explain. Being part of a story that is so eerie yet emotionally layered has been an unforgettable experience. I genuinely can't wait for audiences to get pulled into this world and see how the mystery slowly unfolds," she added. <br>'Andhera' will be out on Prime Video on August 14.