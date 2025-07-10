Image Credit : Instagram

Elated over this honour, Prajakta said, "Being recognized as the first Indian creator on TIME's inaugural TIME100 Creators List is both humbling and incredibly meaningful. This recognition represents not just my journey, but the power of authentic storytelling and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I've always believed that creators have the opportunity to drive meaningful conversations and inspire positive change."

She added, "To be acknowledged alongside such influential voices from around the world reinforces my commitment to using my voice for causes I believe in, whether it's climate action, education or simply making people smile through my content."