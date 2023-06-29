Andhadhun to Queen: 5 Low-budget Bollywood gems that triumphed at the box office

Discover the success stories of 5 low-budget Bollywood movies, including Andhadhun and Queen, that defied financial limitations and dominated the box office. These cinematic gems showcase the power of captivating storytelling and exceptional performances in captivating audiences and redefining success in the film industry.

In the realm of Bollywood, where mega-budget films made under giant banners often dominate the box office, there have been instances where low-budget movies have not only captivated audiences but also achieved remarkable success in terms of revenue. These films, created with limited financial resources, prove that a compelling storyline, skilled performances, and effective filmmaking can triumph over lavish production costs. In this article, we celebrate five such low-budget Bollywood movies that not only ruled the box office but also left a lasting impact on audiences.

Andhadhun (2018)

Sriram Raghavan's crime thriller "Andhadhun" starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte garnered widespread acclaim and box office success. Made with a modest budget of Rs 32 crore, the film went on to amass over Rs 456 crore worldwide. The intriguing plot follows a fake blind pianist who becomes entangled in a web of murder and deception, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Directed by Luv Ranjan, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" featured Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh in key roles. Made with a budget of Rs 25 crore, this romantic comedy emerged as a blockbuster, earning an impressive Rs 156.46 crore worldwide. The film's relatable storyline about friendship and love struck a chord with the audience, and its catchy songs became instant favorites.

Kahaani (2012)

Sujoy Ghosh's gripping thriller "Kahaani" became a game-changer in Bollywood. Starring Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Indraneil Sengupta, the film was made on a modest budget of Rs 8 crore but amassed over Rs 104 crore at the box office. With its captivating narrative and unexpected twists, "Kahaani" kept viewers hooked until the very end.

Queen (2013)

"Queen," directed by Vikas Bahl and featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, is a heartwarming tale of self-discovery and empowerment. Made with a budget of only Rs 12 crore, this coming-of-age drama struck a chord with audiences and earned Rs 108 crore worldwide. Kangana's stellar performance and the film's relatable storyline resonated with viewers of all ages.

Vicky Donor(2012)

Shoojit Sircar's directorial debut, "Vicky Donor," tackled the unconventional subject of sperm donation with humor and sensitivity. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, and Yami Gautam, the film was made with a budget of Rs 15 crore and raked in Rs 55.97 crore at the box office. The movie's fresh concept, witty dialogues, and engaging performances struck a chord with the audience.



These five low-budget Bollywood movies have proven that compelling storytelling and skilled execution can transcend financial constraints and emerge as box office successes. "Andhadhun," "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," "Kahaani," "Queen," and "Vicky Donor" captivated audiences with their unique narratives, powerful performances, and relatable characters. These films serve as a testament to the fact that creativity and innovation can often triumph over extravagant budgets, reinforcing the notion that good cinema knows no boundaries when it comes to delivering exceptional entertainment.