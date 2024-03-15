Anchakkallakokkan REVIEW: Is Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose's film worth your time? Read THIS

Anchakkallakokkan Twitter Review: Set in a remote village, it recounts the journey of a timid police officer, played by Lukman Avaran, who must negotiate his first days on duty while facing a vindictive criminal imprisoned in the station.

Ullas Chemban directed the film Anchakkallakokkan, which stars Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod Jose. The much-anticipated film has its theatrical debut today, March 15, 2024. Chemban Vinod and Lukman Avaran play very different characters in the film. Set in a tiny village, it recounts the journey of a timid police officer, played by Lukman, who must negotiate his first days on duty while facing a vindictive criminal imprisoned in the station.

Lukman Avaran, Chemban Vinod Jose, Manikandan R Achari, Sreejith Ravi, Megha Thomas, Merin Mary Philip, Merin Jose Potackel, and Senthil Krishna play significant parts in 'Anchakkallakokkan'.

Ullas Chemban wrote and directed 'Anchakkallakokkan,' with Arun Mohan acting as director of photography and Rohit VS Variyath as editor. Manikandan Ayyappa composed the orchestral score, while Ashwath Swaminathan participated as a colourist.

March 15 - Another release day in Malayalam. Actor Chemban Vinod Jose's brother Ullas is on his directorial debut in #Anchakkallakokkan an apparent Coen Bros. & Quentin Tarantino style film starring Lukman Avaran and Chemban Vinod. — Madhav (@madhav_niel) March 14, 2024

Ranjith Kotheri oversaw the art department, Arun Manohar created the costumes, and Suresh Plachimada masterfully applied the makeup. The action sequences were handled by R. Rajasekhar and Billa Jagan, with Arun PA acting as sound designer and Kannan Ganpat in charge of mixing.

The release of "'Anchakkallakokkan" is greatly anticipated, offering an unparalleled cinematic experience for all film aficionados. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers discuss this action-crime thriller picture.