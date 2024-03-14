'Inspector Rishi': Tamil horror crime drama to release on THIS date; Read on

Prime Video, a leading entertainment platform, has officially announced the release date for its much-anticipated Tamil original series, 'Inspector Rishi' Created by Nandhini JS, this horror crime drama stars versatile actor Naveen Chandra alongside a talented ensemble cast including Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel. The ten-episode series is slated to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 29th of March.

'Inspector Rishi' follows the gripping narrative of Inspector Rishi Nandhan, a skeptical investigator who finds himself embroiled in a series of peculiar murders intertwined with supernatural occurrences. As Rishi delves deeper into the case, he encounters numerous obstacles, both external and internal, as he grapples with his own beliefs and confronts the mysteries surrounding the crimes.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals for India and Southeast Asia at Prime Video, expressed excitement about adding 'Inspector Rishi' to the platform's diverse content repertoire. She praised the series for its captivating storyline, infused with supernatural elements, and hailed creator Nandhini JS for her unique vision and storytelling approach.

Creator Nandhini JS shared her enthusiasm for bringing 'Inspector Rishi' to life, describing the project as a deeply gratifying experience. She highlighted the seamless integration of police procedurals with horror and mystery, which allowed her to explore new dimensions of storytelling. Nandhini also commended the stellar performances of the cast and the dedicated efforts of the crew in translating her vision onto the screen.