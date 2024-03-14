Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Alaya F flaunts her HOT body as she shoots for 'Wallah Habibi'

    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    Alaya F took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking photographs from the song 'Wallah Habibi' shoot.

    article_image1

    Alaya F, on Thursday, took the internet by storm as she dropped hot pictures from a song's video shoot.

    article_image2

    In the photographs, she wears a silver sequined bralette and a little skirt. A photographic team is also seen capturing her in striking stances in one of the series' videos.

    article_image3

    She captioned the carousel with 'Wallah Habibi BTS'. Fans flocked to the comments section to admire her flawless body and dazzling poses.

    article_image4

    In the series of pictures, she was seen shooting in the middle of an area which seemed like a dessert. 

    article_image5

    For the shoot, Alaya kept her hair open opted for minimal makeup, and wore earrings and looked gorgeous.

    article_image6

    Alaya F debuted in Bollywood with the 2020 comedy-drama film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and will now appear in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

