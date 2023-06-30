Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on marriage plans with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

    Speculation and rumours in media mills regarding Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's romantic relationship first made headlines making Aditya and Ananya the new rumoured couple after Karan Johar dropped hints on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7.

    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Gehraiyaan fame Ananya Panday dating rumours with The Night Manager 2 fame renowned Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur have been ruling headlines for a long time. Even though the two actors have not officially confirmed their relationship as of now and stay tight-lipped on their wedding plans and so on, their fans are convinced that they are a couple. Amid all this, the Gehraiyaan actress recently got frank and candid about her marriage plans. Amid their relationship rumours, the alleged couple has got spotted by the fans and paparazzi together at many events that have only fuelled their dating and relationship and then Ranbir Kapoor gave a confirmation that Aditya Roy Kapur is indeed dating a girl whose name starts with an A only kind of confirmed the rumours.

    Ananya Panday on her marriage plans:

    In a recent interview with a renowned entertainment portal, Ananya mentioned that she is too young now and revealed that she has no plans for marriage.

    Ananya and Aditya's Dating and relationship rumours:

    Speculation regarding Ananya Panday's romantic relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur first made headlines after Karan Johar dropped hints on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. Following this, the rumoured couple got spotted together on several occasions. They attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration last year and even walked a ramp together in 2022 for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added to the rumours about them.

    Bhavana Panday on the personal life of Ananya:

    In an interview, Bhavana Panday opened up on the personal life of her daughter Ananya Panday. She said, "The fact is that Ananya is single. The link-ups happen in a profession like this. It is okay. It is like that is part and parcel of an actor's life. You have to take everything, be it good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation. I would rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it because the positives definitely outweigh the negatives."

