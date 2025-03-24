How to make a career change; even if you have no experience

Career
Here are seven practical steps to help you make a career change, even if you’re starting from scratch.
You likely have skills that can be transferred from your current job. Soft skills like communication, problem-solving, leadership, and teamwork are valuable.
Take time to thoroughly research the industry and job roles that interest you. Understand the required skills and qualifications.
Gaining new skills and adding them to your resume is vital. Earning a certification in your new industry can make your resume stand out.
Before quitting your current job, consider taking on small projects in your desired field. Create a portfolio for three months to showcase your work.
Networking is one of the most powerful ways to break into a new field. A referral from a connection can help you land a job faster than applying traditionally.
Customize your resume. Use keywords from the job description to increase your chances of passing applicant tracking systems (ATS).
Since you are entering a new industry, you may need to start at an entry-level position for less salary. But with persistence, you can successfully make the transition.
