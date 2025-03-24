Career

How to make a career change; even if you have no experience

Are you tired of your current job and want to make a switch?

Here are seven practical steps to help you make a career change, even if you’re starting from scratch.
 

Identify your transferable skills

You likely have skills that can be transferred from your current job. Soft skills like communication, problem-solving, leadership, and teamwork are valuable.
 

Research your target industry and role

Take time to thoroughly research the industry and job roles that interest you. Understand the required skills and qualifications.

Gain relevant skills

Gaining new skills and adding them to your resume is vital. Earning a certification in your new industry can make your resume stand out.

Gain some experience

Before quitting your current job, consider taking on small projects in your desired field. Create a portfolio for three months to showcase your work. 

Network and connect

Networking is one of the most powerful ways to break into a new field. A referral from a connection can help you land a job faster than applying traditionally.

Write a good resume

Customize your resume. Use keywords from the job description to increase your chances of passing applicant tracking systems (ATS).

Entry-level roles or side projects

Since you are entering a new industry, you may need to start at an entry-level position for less salary. But with persistence, you can successfully make the transition.

