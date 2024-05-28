Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani's video from New York streets goes VIRAL; netizen calls him 'real-life Richie Rich'

    Anant Ambani has been the talk of the town when a New York City teen posted a photo of herself with him and asked whether anybody knew who he was. Check out social media users' amusing replies below. 

    Anant Ambani video from New York streets goes viral netizen calls him real-life Richie Rich RBA
    First Published May 28, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is slated to marry Radhika Merchant. The rich family held pre-wedding celebrations in March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and we now know that they would be held again in Italy. Many celebrities have already gone to attend the pre-wedding ceremony, which begins today aboard a boat. Amidst this, Anant Ambani has been the talk of the town after a New York City adolescent posted a photo of himself with him and asked whether anyone knew who he was. 

    A post shared by Bethany Zesu (@beth_zesu)

    Anant Ambani was going down the street with his dog when people began taking photographs with him. Beth, a New York City resident, also went and took photographs with Anant, but she had no idea who he really was. She just took photographs of him like everyone else did, and then asked netizens whether they knew who he was. 

    As soon as the post mentioned above was shared on social media, netizens reminded her that Anant Ambani is the real-life Richie Rich and the son of India's richest man. Watch the amusing reactions below.

    Anant Ambani video from New York streets goes viral netizen calls him real-life Richie Rich RBA

     

    Anant Ambani video from New York streets goes viral netizen calls him real-life Richie Rich RBA

    The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will begin on May 28, 2024, and will continue until June 1, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities will take place on a luxurious cruise ship travelling from Italy to the South of France and back.

    Celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan have already departed to join the festivities. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and their respective families are likely to attend the celebration shortly. As of yet, no more information regarding the pre-wedding celebration is available.

