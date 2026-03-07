Pixar is reportedly working on 'Monsters, Inc. 3,' the third film in the popular animated series. The studio has not yet shared details on the story or release date. Other sequels in the pipeline include 'Toy Story 5' and 'The Incredibles 3'.

Pixar is working on a third film in the popular "Monsters, Inc." series, according to Variety. As per the publication, the project was announced in a report by The Wall Street Journal, which looked at the studio's current plans as it prepares to release its upcoming film Hoppers.

The first instalment for the popular Monsters, Inc. series was released in 2001 and became a major success at the box office. The animated film followed monsters who scare kids to produce energy for their city. It was directed by Pete Docter and featured the voices of John Goodman and Billy Crystal.

In 2013, Pixar released a prequel titled Monsters University, directed by Dan Scanlon. The story later continued with the animated series Monsters at Work, which ran for two seasons.

As of now, Pixar has not shared details about the story of 'Monsters Inc. 3.' It is also not clear who will direct the new film or when it will be released.

Other Pixar Sequels in Development

Apart from this project, Pixar is also working on several other sequels. According to Variety, these include 'Toy Story 5,' expected to release in June, where Buzz Lightyear and Woody will face a smart tablet. The studio is also planning 'The Incredibles 3,' which is scheduled for 2028 and will be directed by 'Peter Sohn.' Another sequel, 'Coco 2,' is expected to arrive in 2029.

New Original Stories from Pixar

Along with sequels, Pixar is also developing new original stories. One of them is 'Gatto,' a film about a cat thief in Venice. Another project, 'Ono Ghost Market,' is based on Asian myths about markets where the living and the dead meet. The studio has also started work on its first musical film, which will be directed by Domee Shi, known for directing Turning Red. (ANI)