The makers of the upcoming film 'Fauzi,' starring Prabhas, have revealed a new poster featuring veteran actor Anupam Kher on the occasion of his 71st birthday. The announcement was made on social media, where the production team confirmed that Kher has joined the cast of the much-awaited project. The poster was shared on Instagram by Mythri Movie Makers. Along with the poster, the makers also wished Kher on his birthday and welcomed him to the team. The caption read, "Wishing the phenomenal @anupampkher Ji a very Happy Birthday. It is an absolute honour to have you as part of the #Fauzi battalion. Wishing you a happy and healthy year ahead."

About 'Fauzi'

Fauzi was first announced last year on Prabhas' birthday. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is said to be based on the story of a brave soldier from lesser-known chapters of history. At the time of the announcement, the makers had also shared a poster of Prabhas' character and wrote, "#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI -- The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas."

Anupam Kher's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also has other projects lined up. The veteran actor will next be seen in the sequel to 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' titled 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original 2006 film became popular among audiences for its relatable story and strong performances. (ANI)