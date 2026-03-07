Alia Bhatt praised co-star Ranveer Singh's 'beast mode' after the trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' dropped. The sequel sees Ranveer's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, rise through the criminal underworld as Hamza Ali Mazari.

Trailer Excitement Builds for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The countdown to 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has officially begun, and if the reaction to its newly released trailer is anything to go by, fans and even fellow actors are clearly excited. Among those cheering the loudest is Alia Bhatt, who couldn't hold back her enthusiasm after watching her 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' co-star Ranveer Singh in full action mode. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actor shared her excitement about the trailer and praised Ranveer's intense look. Reacting to the action-packed preview, Alia wrote, "BEAST MODE ON!!!!!!!! This trailer is out of control!!!!!!!!"

Ranveer Singh's Return as Undercover Agent

The three-minute-and-twenty-five-second trailer offers the first full glimpse of the sequel to last year's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar.' In the new chapter, Ranveer returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is now fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The footage hints that after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza has risen through the ranks in Lyari, Karachi, eventually emerging as the feared "Lyari ka Badshah."

Pan-India Release on March 19

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. The film will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut. In line with its pan-India ambitions, the spy action film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Legacy of the Prequel

'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box-office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. (ANI)