Panchayat 3: Netflix or Amazon Prime? When and where to watch

Entertainment
Hit series 'Panchayat 3' is set to release today. Here are the essential details you should know
Panchayat season 3 is set to release on Amazon Prime
The hit series is set to release today that is 28th of May
Director Deepak Kumar Mishra has acknowledged that the show will return for season 4 and talks for season 5 is also ongoing
Written by Chandan Kumar and produced by The Viral Fever, the series will feature a cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy
The series follows story of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, who ends up working as a Panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera
This new role immerses him in the village's local politics, leading to various intriguing and often humorous situations
In the upcoming season, Abhishek will face the challenge of navigating the village's political turmoil as the election period approaches