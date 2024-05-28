 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Panchayat 3: Netflix or Amazon Prime? When and where to watch

Hit series 'Panchayat 3' is set to release today. Here are the essential details you should know

Where to Watch

Panchayat season 3 is set to release on Amazon Prime

When is it releasing

The hit series is set to release today that is 28th of May

Panchayat 4 on the cards?

Director Deepak Kumar Mishra has acknowledged that the show will return for season 4 and talks for season 5 is also ongoing

Cast

Written by Chandan Kumar and produced by The Viral Fever, the series will feature a cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy

Story line

The series follows story of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, who ends up working as a Panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera

Story Line

This new role immerses him in the village's local politics, leading to various intriguing and often humorous situations

New Season Plot

In the upcoming season, Abhishek will face the challenge of navigating the village's political turmoil as the election period approaches

