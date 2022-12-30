Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engagement: Shah Rukh-Salman to Alia- Ranbir and more at star-studded party

Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's engagement was celebrated with a star-studded gala hosted by the Ambani family. Many famous people went, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others.

On December 29, Thursday, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. The ceremony took place in the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Anant and Radhika afterwards celebrated with their respective families in a banquet at the Moti Mahal. And now, the newly engaged pair has returned to Mumbai.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a magnificent engagement carnival for the soon-to-be-weds at their Mumbai house Antilia, which was attended by some of Bollywood's greatest celebrities.

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's new parents, came with their friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Salman Khan opted for a dressy outfit for the event rather than his regular casual one. As he arrived at the Ambani house Antilia for the celebration, the Tiger 3 star looked like a million bucks in a navy blue tuxedo and his striking single earring.

Salman Khan, who was filming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of his hit show Bigg Boss 16, arrived immediately from the set to join Anant and Radhika's engagement party.

Alia, a new mother, looked ethereal in a mint green sharara ensemble, which she accessorised with dewy make-up, modest decorations, and a striking purse. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked sharp in a black kurta combo and a matching embroidered jacket.

Ranveer Singh appeared by himself at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party. The dynamic actor was full of enthusiasm and turned attention with his elegant attire, as he always is.

Ranveer Singh dressed down in a peacock blue embroidered velvet jacket with a black turtle neck t-shirt and matching parallel pants. The actor finished off his ensemble with a striking necklace, a black hat, and tinted spectacles.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a pink ombre organza saree teamed with a white and pink embroidered blouse. Janhvi finished off her appearance with rosy make-up, beach-waved hair, and minimal accessories. Fans and admirers of the Mili actress are now praising her modest and exquisite appearance.

The famous cricketer and his actress wife arrived in style at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party. Sagarika Ghatge looked stunning in a beige embroidered long kurta with matching pants and a dupatta. Zaheer Khan looked dapper in a blue kurta and jacket paired with a white pyjama.

