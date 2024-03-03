Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Shah Rukh Khan donned a black kurta, jacket, and pyjamas at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. He chants Jai Shri Ram during his performance with Suhana as Diljit Dosanjh sings.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    Actor Shah Rukh Khan was among numerous celebs that visited Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several videos and photos of the actor from the event on day two, Saturday evening, surfaced on social media sites.

    In a video, Shah Rukh arrived on the stage wearing a black kurta, jacket and pyjama. He said in Hindi and English, "...and for very good measure, 'Jai Shri Ram'. God bless you all. You have seen dance performances. The brothers have danced, the sisters have danced...But the togetherness can't go forward without the prayers and blessings."

    He added, "So let me take a moment to introduce to all the powerpuff girls of the Ambani family, the Trimurti or the trideviya of the family--the Saraswati, the Lakshmi and Parvati. Their prayers and blessings have kept this family together." Shah Rukh then introduced--Kokilaben Ambani, Purnima Dalal and Devyani Khimji, on screen for blessings on Radhika and Anant.

    In another video, Shah Rukh was seen dancing to the song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from his 2023 film Pathaan. The video concluded with Shah Rukh concluding his dance with his iconic gesture. He then grabbed up the microphone, turned around, and asked, "Ab kya hua Anant (Now what happened, Anant)?"

    A video showed Shah Rukh on stage while Diljit Dosanjh sang and danced to his popular single Lover. Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor were all there to support the actor. They all danced while Diljit sang.

    Diljit dressed in white and wore a matching turban to the ceremony. Suhana chose a blue saree, while Navya donned a silver outfit. Ananya was dressed in a vibrant green lehenga, while Shanaya wore orange.

    Anant is Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son. Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. The three-day pre-wedding celebration takes place four months before the wedding, which will be held in July.

    Guests from all over the world arrived in Jamnagar to take part in the celebrations. Many Bollywood celebs attended the celebrations, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

