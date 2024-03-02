Ambani Bash: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo, Alia-Kiara don gowns

Entertainment
Cricketer DJ Bravo was among the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding celebrations and he posed with Shah Rukh Khan.
The sportsman also shared another picture of him with Ranveer Singh on Day 2 of the pre-wedding ceremony.
Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black suit and wore a diamond necklace around his neck and happily posed with West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard.
For Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities Kiara Advani shared jaw-dropping pictures of her outfit on Instagram where she looked stunning black bodycon floor-length gown.
Alia Bhatt shined in a shimmery black gown that came with a deep neck front.
Ajay Devgn looked handsome in a shiny black coat-kurta and pants while Akshay Kumar wore a black suit with a bow.