Shraddha Kapoor turns 37

Chain smoker to musical background, unknown facts here

Background in Music

Shraddha's maternal grandfather, Pandharinath Kolhapure was a classical singer, and her mother, Shivangi is also trained in classical music. 

Teenage Fashion Icon

Before making her debut in Bollywood, Shraddha was a teenage fashion icon who featured on the cover of several fashion magazines.

Struggle with Anxiety

Shraddha Kapoor has been open about her struggles with anxiety and discussed how she managed it through meditation, yoga, and other relaxation techniques.

Animal Lover

Shraddha has been involved in various initiatives to support animal welfare. She has campaigned against the use of fireworks during Diwali to protect animals from harm. 

Multilingual Skills

Shraddha is fluent in multiple languages besides Hindi, including Marathi and English. This linguistic versatility has opened up opportunities for her in regional cinema.

Former Chain Smoker

Shraddha Kapoor admitted in an interview that she used to be a chain smoker during her college days. She decided to quit smoking for the sake of her health.

