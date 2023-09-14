Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    An old clip of Akshay Kumar calling Shah Rukh Khan on fan's request goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Recently, an old clip of global icon Akshay Kumar calling Shah Rukh Khan live at a comedy show for a fan's genuine request went VIRAL on Reddit. The video also has a hilarious moment when Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's number was coming as switched off.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan often attempt to meet the superstar or catch his glimpse once. From lining outside his Mumbai home to tweeting to him on X (formerly Twitter), they have left no stone unturned to try to speak to their favourite actor. An old video has resurfaced on the popular social media platform Reddit in which a fan is genuinely requesting Akshay Kumar to call Shah Rukh Khan live on a comedy show. This video clip has gone VIRAL on Reddit and has shaken social media.

    Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Jackie Bhagnani were guests on The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. They were interacting with a woman in the audience who was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. When Kapil asked him if she had ever met the superstar, in her reply to the question, the woman said she had not met Shah Rukh. Meeting him was why she came to Mumbai in the first place.

    Kapil then told her that Jackie could make her wish come true. She then urged Jackie and Akshay to give a call to Shah Rukh. Akshay said he could try calling Shah Rukh and see whether he was there to talk to the fan. "Dekh lete hain phone karke, baat karke dekh lete hain agar aa jaata hai phone pe," Akshay said. However, the phone of Shah Rukh Khan was coming as switched off. She then requested Akshay to call Shah Rukh on a different number.

    Akshay replied, "Ek aur number hai, purana number hai." When the attempt of Akshay did not work out, she told him to call Gauri Khan, the wife of SRK. It then led to a moment of constant laughter on the show. The heartwarming gesture for the fan by Akshay Kumar is winning the hearts of netizens on Reddit.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
