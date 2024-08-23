Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick jets off to Amalfi coast for dreamy wedding; shares steamy KISS [PICTURES]

    Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are set to tie the knot after over two years of dating, choosing the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy for their wedding. Amy has shared intimate photos on Instagram, capturing the excitement leading up to their big day

    Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are about to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to tie the knot after more than two years of dating. The couple is heading to the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy, where they will exchange vows. Amy, who has frequently shared her affection for Ed on social media, recently posted a series of intimate photos on Instagram, capturing the love and anticipation leading up to their big day.

    In the first image, Amy and Ed share a passionate kiss, with Amy sitting on Ed's lap in a stylish white outfit. Their undeniable chemistry shines through, with Amy's statement earrings spelling out "BRIDE" adding a fun and chic element to her bridal style.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The second photo features a sweet moment between Amy and her son, Andreas, in the cockpit of the plane. Andreas, dressed in an adorable polo shirt and cap, gently holds onto his mother as she gazes up at him with love.

    In the final image, Amy is seen enjoying a glass of champagne with a calm expression, her "BRIDE" earrings gleaming in the light. Her minimalist bridal look exudes elegance, hinting at the intimate and sophisticated wedding planned for Amalfi. Amy captioned the photos with, "Let’s get married baby @edwestwick," sparking excitement and well-wishes from fans.

    ALSO READ: "Pitting women against women..": WCC condemns cyberattacks on founder member for Hema Committee findings

    Earlier this year, Amy revealed that her son Andreas played a significant role in encouraging her and Ed to get married. The couple first crossed paths at an Aston Martin event in 2021 and made their relationship public on Instagram in June 2022. Speaking to India Today, Amy shared, “Andreas has known Ed since his whole existence… That’s one of the reasons I love Ed so much.”

    The couple celebrated their engagement surrounded by family and friends in London and are now set to say “I do” in one of the world’s most romantic locations.

