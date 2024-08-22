Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Pitting women against women..": WCC condemns cyberattacks on founder member for Hema Committee findings

    The Women's Collective (WCC) issued a statement welcoming the Hema Committee Report on film industry misogyny, but condemned media's focus on criticizing a former member, using it to pit women against each other and insult senior artists. 

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 7:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

    The Women's Collective (WCC) has released a statement regarding the Hema Committee Report, a comprehensive study on misogyny in the workplace in the film industry. In the statement, WCC said its pleased with the report's release but notes a disturbing trend in the media, where statements about a former WCC member are being highlighted and used to pit women against each other and insult senior artists. The WCC condemned these cyberattacks and emphasizes that every member has the right to speak about their experiences without fear. 

    WCC's Statement

    "We are pleased that the Hema Committee Report has been released, but there are a few important matters we feel compelled to share with those who have stood with us in this journey. This comprehensive study, spanning over 250 pages, is something that everyone involved in the film industry should read with an open mind, discuss among themselves, and take the initiative to understand and address the historical causes of misogyny in the workplace. 

    However, we have observed a disturbing trend in the media, where statements that mention ‘a former WCC member’ are being highlighted and followed by numerous online reports that pit women against women and insult senior artists. 

    We strongly condemn the cyberattacks currently being directed against our 'current' founding member who has stood firmly with the survivor. WCC believes that every member has the right to speak about their experiences without fear. The contrary is indicative of a patriarchal societal norm. It is unacceptable for a civil society, which claims to be addressing the issues of women being victimized in their workplaces, to watch as the regressive elements of that same society use such information to throw stones and insult artists. This once again proves the prevalent regressive attitude towards women in this industry.

    Many women have made their mark in the film industry through sheer talent and hard work. This space has always been one where these women, despite numerous obstacles, have shone brightly like flames. This study should not be used to insult them. What is needed is the courage to understand the issues, correct them, and move forward."

