    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's romantic song 'Dahke Badan Jare Jiya' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published May 30, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    The most famous Bhojpuri couple is recognised for their captivating performances. Nirahua and Amrapali are a well-known Bhojpuri couple and their admirers like seeing them on screen together. They both lit the screen on fire with their passionate and intense dancing display. 

    Their sizzling and mesmerising connection is well-known, and this song epitomises it. Nirahua and Amrapali romance in the song "Dahke Badan Jare Jiya." Their hot chemistry and energetic dancing to the music illuminate the screen.

    Amrapali Dubey's sensual emotions are what brought attention to this song. Fans desire more of her sensuous looks throughout the sizzling jungle romance.

    The couple is well-known for their intense relationship; this song is no exception. They look hot while dancing and romancing to the song's romantic sounds. Amrapali Dubey elevates sensuality to a new level throughout the song with her sensuous positions and passionate gestures.

    Fans love the actors' passionate jungle romance as the video goes viral online. They look great together, and the video has 50,015 views on YouTube. Fans praise and congratulate the duo as they put on their best show ever.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
