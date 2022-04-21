Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan’s inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his ‘Heropanti’

    Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan performed a high kick after he drew his inspiration from Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff.

    Amitabh Bachchan inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his Heropanti drb
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    At the age of 79, there is nothing that Amitabh Bachchan cannot do, even if that includes performing a high kick! There is a reason why Amitabh Bachchan is termed ‘legendary’ and ‘megastar’ of the Indian cinema, especially in the Hindi film industry. 

    Amitabh Bachchan, who came to know as the ‘Angry Young Man’ in the younger days of his acting career, continues to hold the tag even today as none can come close to what he has achieved in all these decades of his career. The senior Bachchan was also known for his stunts back in the day. While he may not do all those action-packed sequences and stunts anymore, that doesn’t mean he cannot perform them.

    Even at the age of 79, Amitabh Bachchan has proved that there is literally nothing that the actor cannot do. He proved so by performing a high kick. And guess who inspired him to do that? It is none other than Heropanti 2 actor, Tiger Shroff.

    Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media on Thursday to share an image where he attempts one of the famous high kicks of Tiger Shroff. He shared the photo with a hilarious caption that read: “Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’ 😧😧.”

    Upon seeing the senior Bachchan’s post, an overwhelmed thanked Amitabh Bachchan and said, “Ok..had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me🙈😭☺️on a serious note sir if I still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing.” Meanwhile, Tiger's upcoming film 'Heropanti 2' is all set for release on April 29. The film, co-starring Tara Sutaria, is being financially backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 5:17 PM IST
