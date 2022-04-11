AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman is surprised by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's voice and ability to emote.



Time and again, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has proved his singing abilities with a couple of stand-alone songs. Now, Tiger crooned his first song, ‘Miss Hairan’ for his upcoming film, 'Heropanti 2'.

Oscar-winner music director AR Rahman, the composer of the song, praised Tiger for his singing talent. AR Rahman had missed the song launch event and therefore share a small video message for everyone. In his video, he had praised Tiger for his impeccable performance as a singer. Rahman said a new singer sang the third song, introduced Tiger Shroff, and was pretty surprised with his ability to emote and give a drive to this song.

In 2020, Tiger Shroff released Unbelievable, followed by Casanova. Later he released a patriotic anthem, Vande Mataram and the Punjabi-English number Poori Gal Baat. Currently, he has turned singer for his upcoming Heropanti 2. Watch the video.