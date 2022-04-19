Heropanti 2: Did Tiger Shroff destroyed 10 Lamborghinis? read details

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui feature in Heropanti 2. On April 29, the film will be released in theatres. Check out what it took to create this stupendous action scene in the film

Heropanti 2, Bollywood's most awaited action film, will be released on April 29, 2022. The picture is regarded as one of the most upbeat action thrillers we've ever seen. Tiger and Sajid, India's favourite action combo, are prepared to stun us with never-before-seen action. The next film is a follow-up to Tiger's debut feature, 'Heropanti.' The filmmakers are looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2, which has been dubbed "the action king of Bollywood" by certain fans.

Apart from being shot in some of the most beautiful places in the world, such as England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi, the film promises to have unprecedented action orderings.

Also Read: Is Disha Patani India's 'Mia Khalifa'? Here's what netizens has to say

Ten high-end luxury automobiles, according to the source, were employed to make the stunt scenario appear substantial. "To ruin 10 luxury Lamborghinis, it needed the passion of an action director." We had to recruit the most qualified stunt trainers who could make the entire procedure smoother" adds the insider, citing the demand of severe stunts in the scene.

"Heropanti 2 will have the largest action sequence that has ever been filmed," the person continued. The film has been lavishly produced in order to provide spectators with visually amazing action.

Also Read: Beast actress Pooja Hegde looks her sensual best in these latest saree pics

We are confident that fans of high-performance sports automobiles will rejoice at these sights. We can already imagine how enthralled the audience would be after seeing these breathtaking moments.

The release of Heropanti 2 is currently the buzz of the town. In addition to Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in the film. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Rajat Arora, is ready to take us on an adventure. A R Rahman composed the soundtrack for the film.