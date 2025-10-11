On his birthday, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan received wishes from prominent figures. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended greetings, recalling their long association since 1984 and his connection to the Kolkata Film Festival

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In a post on X, she said, "Wishing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with continued good health, happiness, and many more inspirational years for us all. I cherish the affectionate relationship I share with Amitabh ji since 1984 when we both became first-time Members of the Indian Parliament . It is our honour that he and Jaya Ji have enriched us many times by their graceful presence in the Kolkata International Film Festival. They are members of our Festival Parivar. Many Happy Returns of the Day, Amitabh ji!"

<br>Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff also wished Big B through a special video montage featuring a collage of his looks from different films.<br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20251011052204.jpg" alt=""><br>Taking to his Instagram stories, Jackie posted a series of pictures of Big B from some of his iconic movies. <br>On Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday on Saturday, actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to the megastar, sharing a video montage featuring a collage of the thespian's iconic looks from his illustrious career.</p><p>The various pictures featured his look from 'Deewar', 'Don', 'Coolie', and others.<br>Jackie wrote as the caption: "My Respects Always!"</p><p>In the background, he added the song 'Atrangi Yaari' from the 2015 film Wazir. It was sung by Big B and Farhan Akhtar.<br>Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>He was also seen in 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Aankhen', 'Baghban', 'Khakee', 'Black', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Sarkar', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Bhoothnath', 'Paa', 'Piku', 'Pink', 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.<br>He is a recipient of several accolades, including National Film Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards. (ANI)