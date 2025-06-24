Punjabi singer B Praak shared a cryptic post amid the Sardaar Ji 3 row, seemingly targeting artists like Diljit Dosanjh for compromising their conscience over professional choices.

Punjabi singer B Praak took a swipe at artists' choices and sense of responsibility amid the ongoing controversy over singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film 'Sardaar Ji 3.'

Posting to his Instagram handle, B Praak shared a cryptic message criticising the artists for selling their 'conscience'. Netizens speculate that B Praak's recent comment is allegedly pointed at singer Diljit Dosanjh after he decided to work with the Pakistani actress Hania Aamir for 'Sardaar Ji 3' amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, B Praak did not mention Diljit Dosanjh in his post.

His post read, "Kayin Artist Apna zameer He Bech Chuke Ne Fiteh Mooh Tuhade. (Many Artists have sold their conscience. Shame on them-loosely translated in English).



'Sardaar Ji 3', the third instalment in the popular Sardaar Ji franchise, has drawn criticism for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir alongside Dosanjh.

Despite the controversy surrounding his professional choices, Diljit continues to promote the film internationally.

"Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June Overseas Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN," Diljit captioned the trailer of the film, which was released on Monday.

The comments section of the actor's social media platform quickly turned into a storm of angry reactions, with Indian netizens expressing their disappointment over his decision to work with a Pakistani artist, amidst tensions between the two countries.

After the trailer's release, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also condemned Diljit Dosanjh and his team for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3' and demanded action from the Indian government.

Citing Aamir's controversial stance against India and her role in spreading anti-India narratives, FWICE has called for the revocation of the filmmaker's passports and a nationwide ban on the film's release in India. (ANI)